Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €33.00 ($37.08) price target from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EVK. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.96) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.10 ($31.57) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €33.32 ($37.44).

Shares of FRA:EVK traded up €0.18 ($0.20) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €28.97 ($32.55). The stock had a trading volume of 743,336 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €28.33 and its 200 day moving average is €28.29. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($37.04).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

