Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

NYSE AQUA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.79. 2,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,207. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 98.43, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AQUA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 276.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

