EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Short Interest Update

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the December 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVRZF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $649.00 price target on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVRAZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS EVRZF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.89. 557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. EVRAZ has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

