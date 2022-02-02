F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) will post $11.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $330,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $17.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full year sales of $10.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 million to $21.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow F-star Therapeutics.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 million.

Several research firms have commented on FSTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in F-star Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSTX opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. F-star Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

