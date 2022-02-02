Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Earnings Results

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Fabrinet updated its Q3 guidance to $1.48-1.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FN traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.33. 29,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,007. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.66 and a 200 day moving average of $107.00. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 288.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fabrinet by 17.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fabrinet by 63.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after buying an additional 62,074 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

