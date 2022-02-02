Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $127.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

FN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.47. 594,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,563. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $126.28. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.40 and its 200-day moving average is $107.08.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,401,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $4,052,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $4,611,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

