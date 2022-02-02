Falcon Edge Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA)

Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned about 0.05% of Tio Tech A as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tio Tech A in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,400,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,059,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Tio Tech A during the 3rd quarter worth $5,038,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tio Tech A during the 2nd quarter worth $4,850,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,850,000.

Get Tio Tech A alerts:

Shares of Tio Tech A stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Tio Tech A has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $9.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tio Tech A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tio Tech A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.