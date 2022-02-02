Falcon Edge Capital LP Acquires New Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 477,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,447,000. MetLife accounts for approximately 2.3% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned 0.06% of MetLife as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,459,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of MetLife by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,686,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MetLife by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,765,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,377,000 after acquiring an additional 891,827 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife stock opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $69.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.49.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

