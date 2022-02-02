Falcon Edge Capital LP Buys New Position in MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH)

Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 152,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned 0.44% of MDH Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDH. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in MDH Acquisition by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MDH Acquisition by 2.3% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 46,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MDH Acquisition by 480.2% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 695,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 575,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDH opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. MDH Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.81.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.

