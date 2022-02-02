Falcon Edge Capital LP Buys New Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Pershing Square Tontine at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 25.8% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the second quarter worth about $320,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSTH opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

