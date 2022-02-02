Falcon Edge Capital LP Has $42.09 Million Stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Falcon Edge Capital LP decreased its holdings in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 23.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,380,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711,502 shares during the quarter. Porch Group makes up 3.2% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Falcon Edge Capital LP’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $42,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $49,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,505. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Porch Group Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

