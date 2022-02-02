FantasyGold Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $46,137.95 and $129.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00051716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,690.70 or 0.07167391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00057959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,538.33 or 0.99993276 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00055579 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

