Farmer Bros. (FARM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Farmer Bros. to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FARM opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. Farmer Bros. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CFO Scott Ray Drake acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Deverl Maserang II acquired 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 46,600 shares of company stock valued at $299,448. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FARM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Farmer Bros. by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Farmer Bros. by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Farmer Bros. by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Farmer Bros. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

