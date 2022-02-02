Farmers National Banc Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of FMNB opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $499.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,052,000 after buying an additional 21,570 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1,953.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 325,303 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 21,209 shares of company stock worth $375,356 over the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

