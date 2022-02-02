Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

FAST stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,817,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,898. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,194,000 after acquiring an additional 807,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,683,000 after acquiring an additional 792,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,664,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,958,000 after acquiring an additional 386,318 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,518,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,940,000 after acquiring an additional 775,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,120,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,255,000 after acquiring an additional 118,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

