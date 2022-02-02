Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 145,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FATP remained flat at $$9.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,174. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Get Fat Projects Acquisition alerts:

Fat Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fat Projects Acquisition Corp is based in Singapore.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.