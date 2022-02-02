Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 179 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,938 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,745,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,102 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

Shares of PM stock opened at $103.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $106.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

