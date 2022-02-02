Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Watsco by 45.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 9.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 65.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO opened at $280.25 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $233.13 and a one year high of $318.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.83.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

