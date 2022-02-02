Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 139 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,110,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover stock opened at $169.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $117.88 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.24.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

