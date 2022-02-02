Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 705 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 1,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,071.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.06.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BLL opened at $96.57 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.22.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.