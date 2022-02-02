Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 75 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Hershey by 163.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.70.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $195.73 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $202.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41.

In related news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,279 shares of company stock worth $5,351,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

