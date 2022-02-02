Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $35,000 Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 21,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 112,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:STWD opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STWD. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

