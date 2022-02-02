Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 650 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Macy’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Macy’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.96.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

M has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

