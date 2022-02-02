Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,938,439,000 after purchasing an additional 357,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,061,212,000 after acquiring an additional 397,748 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after buying an additional 625,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,799 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $314,279,000 after buying an additional 117,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,170,000 after purchasing an additional 565,326 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $130.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.82, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.44. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.29 and a 52 week high of $134.06.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.