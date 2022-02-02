Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.19.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 423.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

