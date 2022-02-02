Filtronic (LON:FTC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.27

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.27 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 10.77 ($0.14). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 10.77 ($0.14), with a volume of 116,888 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07. The firm has a market cap of £24.04 million and a PE ratio of -112.50.

Filtronic Company Profile (LON:FTC)

Filtronic plc designs, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications products for mobile telecommunications infrastructure, defense and aerospace, and public safety market sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides mmWave transceiver modules; RF conditioning equipment, including antenna sharing, cross-band, and in-band combiners, as well as custom filters and combiners; tower top amplifiers; and microwave and mmWave components comprising GaN amplifiers, microwave and mmWave filters and diplexers, E-band power amplifiers, and data links.

