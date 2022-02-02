Financial Analysis: Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) versus Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) and Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kaya and Artelo Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaya 0 0 0 0 N/A Artelo Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Artelo Biosciences has a consensus target price of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 1,034.61%. Given Artelo Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Artelo Biosciences is more favorable than Kaya.

Volatility and Risk

Kaya has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artelo Biosciences has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of Artelo Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Artelo Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kaya and Artelo Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaya $1.01 million 2.18 $7.80 million N/A N/A Artelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$7.44 million ($0.36) -1.14

Kaya has higher revenue and earnings than Artelo Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Kaya and Artelo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaya -1,558.07% N/A -586.93% Artelo Biosciences N/A -52.45% -50.64%

Summary

Artelo Biosciences beats Kaya on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kaya Company Profile

Kaya Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, production, and retail of legal medical and recreational cannabis using its proprietary Kaya Shack brand. It offers various cannabis products including flower, concentrates, cannabis-infused foods, and topical creams. The company was founded on April 22, 1993 and is headquartered Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

