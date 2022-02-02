Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 36.29% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ FISI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,517. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $510.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.09. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $33.78.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
About Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.
