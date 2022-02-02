Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 44,517 shares.The stock last traded at $32.25 and had previously closed at $32.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $510.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 36.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth about $913,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 436,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 179,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,590,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Financial Institutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.