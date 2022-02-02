FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $89.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

In other news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

