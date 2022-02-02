FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases New Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $35.08 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

