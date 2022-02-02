Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at Scotiabank

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTT. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Finning International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.00.

Get Finning International alerts:

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$35.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.37. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$27.20 and a twelve month high of C$40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.08.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Finning International will post 2.3299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.