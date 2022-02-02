First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Gap Down to $32.01

Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.01, but opened at $31.03. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 306 shares trading hands.

FCBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered First Community Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.54. The firm has a market cap of $521.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.53.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.06). First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,784,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

