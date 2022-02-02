First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,392,973 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,882 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $109,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26,338 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

FFIN opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $115,113. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

