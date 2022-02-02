First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Shares of FFWM opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 3,159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 19,681 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

