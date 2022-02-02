First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Announces Earnings Results

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Shares of FFWM opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.31. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $29.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.88%.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 34.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 3,159.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 19,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

