First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.31. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Foundation by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 118.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

