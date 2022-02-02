First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,380,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the December 31st total of 7,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Horizon by 159.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 202,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,814,783. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

