First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Short Interest Update

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the December 31st total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $496.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $53.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 28.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

