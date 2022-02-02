First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 53,087 Shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,087 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dolphin Entertainment were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 4,106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

DLPN opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Dolphin Entertainment Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production segments. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment comprises of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

