First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $177,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,619. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $35.55. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 61.98%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

