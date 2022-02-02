First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 113,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth approximately $2,702,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

HBI opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.