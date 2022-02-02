First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,359 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 198.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $204,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on AEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.