First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,664,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,466,000 after buying an additional 486,910 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,646,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,070,000 after buying an additional 485,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 2,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after buying an additional 408,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,813,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,123,000 after buying an additional 388,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

CMC opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMC shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

