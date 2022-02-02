First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.39 Million in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,483 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.37. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. UiPath’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $126,362.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $409,412.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 616,060 shares of company stock valued at $30,091,295.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PATH. Berenberg Bank raised UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

