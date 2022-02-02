First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,710 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 18.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,668,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 144.0% in the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,028,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,139,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,653,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.29 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.95.

