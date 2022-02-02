First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 71.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

TTD opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,694,846. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.