First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,200 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the December 31st total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTXR. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 186.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 39,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth $220,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the period.

Shares of FTXR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.82. The stock had a trading volume of 102,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,411. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $36.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

