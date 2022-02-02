First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Stock Position Lifted by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 47,411 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $856,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $49.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st.

