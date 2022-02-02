Five Star Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $520.22 million and a PE ratio of 10.42. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 47.76% and a return on equity of 22.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Five Star Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Five Star Bancorp were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

